Dairy plays crucial role in rural economy, says Amit Shah at inauguration of Rs 325 crore Sabar plant in Rohtak

Rohtak, Oct 3 Advocating the need to strengthen the dairy sector as it plays a crucial role in rural economy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated Sabar Dairy Plant at Industrial Model Township (IMT) here that was built at a cost of Rs 325 crore.

The dairy plant is the country's largest production facility for curd, buttermilk, and yoghurt, with a daily capacity of 150 metric tonnes of curd, three lakh litres of buttermilk, 10 lakh litres of yoghurt and 10 metric tonnes of sweets.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility that will cater to the National Capital Region and northern states, HM Shah said, "The dairy sector is a strong source of nutrition. Besides strengthening the rural economy, it will help enhance the prosperity of farmers."

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the long-pending demand of establishing a separate Ministry of Cooperation, HM Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, said, "This is the same land where Lord Krishna spoke of the wisdom of the Bhagwat Gita for the first time and gave the world such wisdom through which a person can connect with God without any sense of escapism."

"I bow down to the motherly energy of Haryana because, despite being a small state, the largest number of people in our paramilitary and armed forces are from here. The brave sons of this state are protecting the country at the borders."

The Sabar Dairy Plant houses state-of-the-art machinery, and the facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 1,000 people.

Gujarat-headquartered Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union is known as Sabar Dairy.

HM Shah said the Chairman of the plant informed that the current capacity of the plant would be expanded to the same capacity by next year.

"This plant will contribute to the prosperity of farmers across the NCR and northern India. Currently, Sabar Dairy serves farmers in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, and now it will reach every corner of Haryana, significantly increasing farmers' incomes."

After the inauguration of the dairy plant, HM Shah will also distribute tool kits to 2,200 artisans during the Khadi Karigar Mahotsav at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

He will also distribute modern machinery and toolkits, along with Rs 301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

He will also inaugurate PMEGP units and Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan. He will address a public gathering at the venue.

Later, the Union Home Minister will inaugurate a five-day exhibition in Kurukshetra on three new criminal laws. The exhibition will showcase the changes and achievements brought about by the new laws, and highlight the roles of seven different departments, divided into 10 thematic sections.

HM Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 825 crore in Kurukshetra.

