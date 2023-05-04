Dal Lake is ready to welcome G20 delegates, people associated with tourism are hopeful about summit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 : Various departments are busy preparing for the G20 summit to be held in Srinagar, while many others have finalised their preparations.

There is also a program for the visit of delegates from 20 countries to the city of Gulmarg and Dal Lake. A large part of it has already been cleaned and the cleng work on the other part is going on in full swing.

In order to clean the Dal Lake from weeds in the water, several persons have been employed at

many places to make the Dal Lake attractive.

The station work is carried out in Dal throughout the year. But for the G20 summit, special attention is being paid to the cleng of several important places in the lake.

The Vice Chairman of Lake Conservation and Management Authority Dr. Bashir Ahmed Butt said that every possible effort is being made to make the Dal attractive and even better. So that a positive message is sent at the international level. He said that not only the tourism sector will get more boost from the G20 summit being held in Srinagar and the delegates visiting Dal Lake. It is possible that more and more tourists will be attracted towards visiting Kashmir.

Talking about bringing several areas within the Dal Lake on the tourist map and developing these areas as tourist villages, VC Bashir Ahmed Butt said that the Lake Conservation and Management Authority has cleaned the selected areas, apart from the navigation channels. Restoration and other works have been taken up.

During the conversation, he said that the country's highest aerator has been installed in Dal Lake. It will throw water up to 85 meters i.e. 279 feet. Apart from this, air tars have been installed at 6 more places in the lake. Such measures are intended to make the lake more attractive and also to give a special look on the occasion of the G20 meeting.

On the other hand, the people directly or indirectly connected with the tourism sector are also very happy and optimistic about the G20 summit being held here. They say that this summit will not only promote Jammu and Kashmir at the international level but the tourism sector of Kashmir will get a new dimension.

Associated people say that due to the Coronavirus and the unfavourable conditions of Jammu and Kashmir before that, the tourism sector, which is the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, was affected to a great extent, but this sector has been slowly declining for the past few years. Returning to Kashmir. A record number of tourists was seen in Kashmir in 2022. Although last year 1 crore 88 thousand domestic and foreign tourists visited Kashmir, more than 2 crore tourists are expected to arrive this year. He said that in such a situation, even from the G20 meeting, the tourism sector will reach new heights.

It should be noted that conferences regarding the upcoming G20 summit are going to be held in 56 cities of India including Srinagar.

