Dalai Lama announces donation for Himachal’s relief, rehabilitation

Dharamsala, Sep 9 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to express his sadness over the loss of life and unprecedented destruction of property and infrastructure in several parts of the state due to extremely heavy monsoon rains and announced a donation for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

“I would like to offer my prayers and condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by this natural disaster,” he wrote.

“I am aware that the state government and all concerned agencies are engaged in urgent relief and rehabilitation work. As a token of my solidarity with the people of the state, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation as a contribution to the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

“As you know, Dharamsala has been my home for more than 65 years. I often refer to the state’s Chief Minister as ‘our Chief Minister’. I deeply appreciate the friendship and hospitality that people from all spheres of society in Himachal Pradesh have shown me and my fellow Tibetans all these years.”

His Holiness concluded by offering his prayers and good wishes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh to review the situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for the state.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamities.

The Prime Minister also did an aerial survey of flood-hit areas.

Later, PM Modi had an official meeting at the Gaggal airport, near Dharamsala, to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

