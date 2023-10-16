Dalai Lama greets New Zealand’s PM-elect

Dharamsala, Oct 16 Firm believer that disarmament is the only way to make this world a better place, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wrote to New Zealand’s Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon, congratulating him on his party’s victory in the national elections.

"Today, the world is passing through very trying times,” His Holiness wrote, “even as there is a growing sense of the interdependence and oneness of humanity across the world. Therefore, I am optimistic that through collective efforts things will change for the better in the long run".

“Your country has the potential to play an important role in promoting global security and peace. In this connection, your commitment to New Zealand’s nuclear-free policy is a message that other countries need to hear and to emulate. Eventual disarmament is the only way to make this world a better place for us all.

“It has been a great privilege for me to have been able to visit your beautiful country several times over the years,” the elderly Buddhist monk continued.

“During these visits, people from across the entire social spectrum have shown interest and support for my efforts to promote basic human values such as compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, contentment and self-discipline, as well as fostering inter-religious harmony. I have been deeply encouraged by their enthusiasm and friendship.”

In conclusion, His Holiness wished the Prime Minister-elect every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the people of New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor