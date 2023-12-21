Dalai Lama inaugurates first International Sangha Forum, stresses on altruism

Gaya (Bihar), Dec 21 Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Wednesday inaugurated the first International Sangha Forum (ISF) at Bihar's Bodh Gaya, stressing that all should help people and bring them benefit as this will bring peace of mind, which, in turn, will enhance our physical well-being.

The Dalai Lama, who drove down from the Ganden Pelgyeling Monastery to the venue, the International Convention Centre, stopped to see a group of Monpas from Arunachal Pradesh dancing on the lawn in celebration of his arrival before entering.

Moderator, Ven Mahayano Aun declared the aim of the Forum was to hold a dialogue on role of Buddhism in the 21st century and to discuss how to create understanding and cooperation among the array of Buddhist traditions.

The three days of discussions would be followed on the fourth by prayers for peace in the world in the vicinity of the Mahabodhi Temple, he added.

International Sangha Forum Secretary Wee Nee Ng, welcoming the Dalai Lama and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, said the purpose of the conclave was to establish collaboration between the Buddhist Pali and Sanskrit traditions and to discuss what it means to be a Buddhist in the 21st century.

In his address, the Dalai Lama, noting that they were gathered in this sacred place where Buddha Shakyamuni attained enlightenment, and "although we are living in a degenerate era, the Dharma he taught still shines bright".

"The Buddhas do not wash away unwholesome deeds with water, nor do they remove the sufferings of beings with their hands, nor do they transplant their own realisation into others. It's by revealing the truth that they help beings to become liberated," he said.

He said that we make suffering for ourselves due to our destructive emotions, and that is why the Buddha taught: "Do no wrong; cultivate virtue".

"So, we need to generate a good heart and avoid doing others harm. Instead of ill-treating them, we should help people and bring them benefit. Doing that will bring us peace of mind, which, in turn, will enhance our physical well-being," he stressed.

"The focus is serve other sentient beings. Do that and the world will become a friendlier, more peaceful place."

The Dalai Lama remarked that people are becoming tired of materialism. "Under these circumstances, if can cultivate warm-heartedness, we’ll not only feel physically at ease, but our minds will be full of joy. What’s more this will be a cause for being more warm-hearted in life after life."

"On this auspicious occasion, in this sacred place, I’d like to mention that when it comes to preserving the Buddha’s teachings, we should not be satisfied with merely wearing monastic robes. We must study and practise. We need to learn about the workings of our mind and emotions. Today, even scientists are interested to learn about the mind and the means for finding peace within.

"Practice of the Dharma is not only about conducting rituals and reciting prayers. It entails techniques for training our minds and tackling our emotions."

Representatives of the several Buddhist traditions also addressed the assembly, including Ven Ru-Jing, Abbot of the Bliss and Wisdom Monastic Community, Taiwan, Phra Dhambodhivong, Chief Abbot of the Royal Thai Monastery, Bodhgaya, representing the Thai Sangharaja and the Thai royal family, Ven Khenpo Sonam Bhumden, Chief of Research and Translation, Office of Je Khenpo, Bhutan, and Shadjin Lama, Geshe Lobsang Chodak, Head Lama of the Kalmyk Buddhists of Russia's Kalmykia.

Khambo Nomun Khaan, Geshe Jetsun Dorje, Abbot of Ganden Thekchenling Monastery, Mongolia, sent a message that was read on his behalf.

