Dalai Lama says centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist institution will live on after his death

Dharamsala, July 2 Elderly Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday announced that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death, and his Gaden Phodrang Trust has the sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation.

The Gaden Phodrang Trust was founded with an aim to help preserve the unique Tibetan culture and support the Tibetan people, and also other people in need, regardless of nationality, religion and origin.

In a much awaited statement with the onset of a three-day Buddhist religious conference in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of the northern hill town of Dharamsala, the spiritual leader said, “On September 24, 2011, at a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions, I made a statement to fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet, followers of Tibetan Buddhism, and those who have a connection with Tibet and Tibetans, regarding whether the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue."

“I stated, as far back as 1969, I made clear that concerned people should decide whether the Dalai Lama’s reincarnations should continue in the future. I also said, when I am about ninety, I will consult the high Lamas of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions, the Tibetan public, and other people concerned who follow Tibetan Buddhism, to re-evaluate whether or not the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue. Although I have had no public discussions on this issue, over the last 14 years leaders of Tibet’s spiritual traditions, members of the Tibetan parliament in exile, participants in a special general body meeting, members of the Central Tibetan Administration, NGOs, Buddhists from the Himalayan region, Mongolia, Buddhist republics of the Russian Federation and Buddhists in Asia, including mainland China, have written to me with reasons, earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue," he said.

“In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” he said.

The Nobel Peace Laureate, who is turning 90 on July 6, clarified in the message that the process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognised has been clearly established in the September 2011 statement which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

“They should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound dharma protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition. I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he said.

As per Tibetan tradition, the reincarnation of a Lama, especially the Dalai Lama, is recognised, not appointed. It’s a sacred process involving visions, signs, and deep spiritual rituals. Only the Dalai Lama has the legitimate authority to identify his successor.

Attending celebrations in honour of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama on June 30 told the congregation that “Although I am now 90 years old, I am physically healthy and well. All these years, I’ve worked for the good of Tibetans and the Dharma. I’ve also established links with people around the world and engaged in useful discussions with scientists. My life has been worthwhile. I’ve visited many other countries and met all kinds of people. I feel my life as a human being has been of benefit to the people of the world, and I dedicate the rest of my life to the benefit of others.”

Sixty-six years ago, the 14th Dalai Lama, disguised as a soldier, left Norbulingka Palace in Tibet, a Third Pole, and escaped into exile in India after his challenging 14-day journey. Since then, the longest, most respectable staying guest of the Indian government, who often says he’s enjoying every possible liberty, has been toeing a path of promoting human values, religious harmony, besides preserving Tibetan language and culture, the heritage received from the masters of India’s Nalanda University.

The Dalai Lama, with a retinue of soldiers and cabinet ministers, escaped into exile on March 17, 1959, after China crushed an uprising in Tibet.

Globetrotting the Dalai Lama, who’s considered a living Buddha of compassion, in his latest book, ‘In Voice for the Voiceless’, offers insights into his decades-long dealings with China.

In the book, the Dalai Lama, a reincarnation of past Dalai Lamas, reminds the world of Tibet’s unresolved struggle for freedom and the hardship his people continue to face in their homeland. The book captures his extraordinary life, uncovering what it means to lose your home to a repressive invader and build a life in exile; dealing with the existential crisis of a nation, its people, and its culture and religion; and envisioning the path forward.

He was 16 years old when Communist China invaded Tibet in 1950, only 19 when he had his first meeting with Chairman Mao in Beijing, and 25 when he was forced to escape to India and became a leader in exile.

On reaching India after a treacherous journey, the Dalai Lama first took up residence for about a year in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. On March 10, 1960, just before moving to Dharamsala, a town perched on the upper reaches of north India’s Kangra Valley, the Dalai Lama had said: “For those of us in exile, I said that our priority must be resettlement and the continuity of our cultural traditions. We, Tibetans, would eventually prevail in regaining freedom for Tibet.”

Currently, India is home to around 1,00,000 Tibetans and the government-in-exile.

