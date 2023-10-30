Dalit leader hacked to death in K’taka

Raichur, (Karnataka) Oct 30 A Dalit leader was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants on Monday in Raichur district of Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Prasad and the murder had taken place at Mudlapur near Manvi taluk in Raichur district.

According to police, the killers had waylaid the victim while he was going on a bike and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. The palm of the victim was severed and he had cut marks all over his body.

Raichur SP Nikhil had visited the spot following the incident. Jurisdictional Manvi police have taken up the investigation.

The body had been shifted to the taluk hospital and the police are gathering clues about the incident.

Dalit organisations have condemned the incident and demanded action against the killers. More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

