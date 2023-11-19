Dalit minor girl raped by neighbour in Agra, accused held

Agra, Nov 19 An 11-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, leaving her in a critical condition, the police said.

The accused has been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday in Etmaddulah area, when the accused lured the minor girl and then allegedly raped her at a nearby abandoned home in the city.

The incident came to light when the girl, drenched in blood, reached her home and narrated the incident to her family members.

The girl, experiencing severe bleeding, was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Following this, the police launched an investigation and apprehended the accused and took him into custody.

The victim's family claimed that a local resident, residing in close proximity, had enticed the girl to an empty house where the assault occurred. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene.

Agra Assistant Commissioner of Police R.K. Singh said that the accused had been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and the SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, the victim also informed police that the accused had previously molested her on two occasions, but she did not raise the issue due to fear.

