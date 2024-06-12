Dalit youth assault: Junagadh protesters demand fast-track probe, addition of Section 120B

Junagadh, June 12 A protest rally was organised in Junagadh on Wednesday in support of the Dalit community demanding justice for NSUI leader Sanjay Solanki, who was allegedly assaulted by the son of a BJP MLA following a verbal altercation.

The rally, which began at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, saw participation from leaders and members of the Dalit community.

The protesters marched to express their solidarity with Solanki and put forth their demands before the state government.

"The Dalit community through the rally has put forth four primary demands to the government: the addition of Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) against all accused individuals, the appointment of a special public prosecutor to handle the case, a fast-track trial to ensure the case is resolved within six months and emphasis was placed on holding the accused accountable, specifically targeting Jayaraj Singh Jadeja and his family," sources said.

The controversy began on May 30 when Sanjay Solanki, the president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) city unit, filed a complaint alleging assault by BJP MLA Geetaba Jadeja’s son, Jyotiradityasinh alias Ganesh Jadeja alias Ganesh Gondal and his associates following a verbal altercation at Kalwa Chowk, Junagadh.

Solanki claimed he was kidnapped, taken to a deserted farm in Gondal, and subjected to further assault and humiliation, including being forced to apologise on video under threat of a firearm.

Following the complaint, Ganesh and the others involved were arrested by Junagadh police on June 5.

In a show of solidarity, Dalits held a rally demanding strict action against Ganesh Jadeja, and others involved in a caste-based atrocity case.

The protest led to the closure of Gondal's Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), the largest wholesale market in Gujarat, on Wednesday.

Operations at the APMC in Gondal town, located in Rajkot district, came to a complete halt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor