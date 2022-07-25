Dalits, backward, tribals can see me as their reflection' says Presidemt Droupadi Murmu in her first address

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday spoke about her humble beginnings in her first address as the country's top office-holder as she called for speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had for the citizens of Independent India. The 64-year-old was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the presence of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others.

After taking the oath as India's new President, Droupadi Murmu said that reaching the Presidential post is not her personal achievement, but it is the achievement of every poor in India."My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams," she said.After taking oath as the President of India, Droupadi Murmu said, "Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you.""Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility," Murmu added.