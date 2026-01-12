Dalmandi Road Widening: 186 Structures Likely To Be Demolished for Widening Roads in Varanasi Amid Heavy Police Force

Around 186 houses and other structures, such as shops, will be demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi a part of the Dal Mandi road widening project. The demolition work was carried out using hammers; now the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has decided to use a JCB to clear the encroachments along the road.

The road widening work has been carried out to make the road broader for easy access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The depletion work has been undertaken after informing the local police, and huge security personnel have been deployed in the region to avoid any untoward incidents.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Road widening work resumed in Dalmandi, covering the Muslim area along the new route. Despite protests from property owners, bulldozers were deployed again, with a strong police presence to control the crowd and maintain order pic.twitter.com/MjdMJjeoqd — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2026

ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi said, "Demolition operations are ongoing in Dalmandi. The land in question belongs to Adnan. Action against this property owner began today, and the demolition work has been continuing steadily..."