Daman Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out at Two Packaging Companies in Daman; One Plant Completely Charred

Major fire broke out at two packaging companies in Daman, on Monday, 5th January 2026. According to ANI this incident occurred due to short circuit and seven fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze. Fire triggered a thick black smoke in surrounding areas. In this fire incident one company faced major loss.

Fire Officer Daman Rajesh Marge said, "When we reached here, we found it to be a major fire. The entire industry here was ablaze. Firefighting operation is underway. The work started at 11.45 am. One plant has burnt completely." The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire fighting agencies are making efforts to bring fire under control.

In separate incident ,Jalgaon witnessed a shocking incident on Sunday afternoon when a moving car suddenly caught fire near the busy bus stand area of Bhusawal city around 4:00 pm. The dramatic episode caused panic among passersby and commuters. Fortunately, the driver showed quick presence of mind and jumped out of the vehicle in time, narrowly escaping serious injury. While no lives were lost, the car was completely gutted in the blaze. Thick smoke and towering flames from the burning vehicle drew immediate attention, turning the crowded area into a scene of chaos and concern within minutes.

According to police officials, the car was being driven by Bhusawal resident Vicky Sabne, who was returning home on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before the incident, he had refuelled the vehicle at a nearby petrol pump. As the car passed through the bus stand vicinity, heavy smoke suddenly started billowing from the engine. Realising the danger, Sabne immediately pulled the vehicle to the side of the road without wasting a moment. He exited the car swiftly, and within seconds, the vehicle burst into flames, alarming pedestrians and motorists nearby.