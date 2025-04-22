Damoh Accident: 8 killed, Six Injured as SUV Falls Off Bridge Onto Riverbed in MP

At least eight people were killed and six others sustained injuries after an SUV fell off a bridge onto a dry river bed in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday, April 22. The accident took place near Simri village under the Nohata police station area around 11 am, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrut Kirti Somwanshi said the SUV driver lost control of the vehicle, and the vehicle fell off the bridge onto the dry riverbed of the Sunar River. He said eight of the passengers died and six others received injuries.

Eight persons killed as SUV falls off a bridge in MP's Damoh district: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2025

Also Read | Maharashtra Accident: Woman Flung in Air After Being Hit by Car While Crossing Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Dies, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

The victims were from Jabalpur district. They were travelling in two SUVS from Ghat Pipariya village in Damoh. One of the vehicles lost control and crashed. Injured passengers were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. The identity of the victims has not been determined yet. The investigation into the incident is on.