Dance instructor sexually harasses minor girl; arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 29 Bengaluru police have arrested a dance instructor on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl in a moving car on Thursday. The incident was reported within the limits of the Kadugodi police station, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to police, the incident took place on the morning of May 24. While the victim was walking down the road, the 28-year-old accused, who was travelling in a car, stopped his vehicle and introduced himself as a dance instructor.

The accused managed to persuade the minor to enter the car under the pretext of providing information about dance classes.

After driving for some distance, the accused locked the car doors and sexually harassed the minor girl. When the girl resisted, the accused dropped her back at the same location where he had initially lured her into the car and then escaped.

The minor girl shared her trauma with her parents and they reported the incident to the police, who then lodged a complaint. Based on the victim's statements, the police tracked down and arrested the accused. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

An incident of molestation involving a female employee an IT company in Bengaluru was reported on May 2. Bengaluru Police have launched a manhunt for the accused and the search for the accused is still on. The incident was reported under the Marathahalli police station limits.

This incident, which took place in a high-surveillance area, had raised concerns about the safety of working women in the city.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when the 20-year-old victim was walking near Eco World Tech Park. The accused, who arrived on a bike, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately from behind and fled the scene.

The victim informed the police that she screamed and shouted in panic as the accused repeatedly sexually harassed her by touching her back. Despite raising an alarm and approaching auto drivers, security guards, and passers-by, no one came forward to assist her.

Earlier, Karnataka Police had arrested an accused in the sensational molestation case involving two women in Bengaluru, on April 14. A video of the accused molesting two women in a residential locality during the early hours had gone viral, raising concerns over women's safety in the city.

A video showing two young women being targeted by a man in the early hours in a residential locality went viral on social media.

The 17-second video showed two women walking down a deserted street flanked by houses on both sides. A tall, well-built man approaches them from behind, pushes one of the women aside, sexually harasses the other, and then escapes.

The video also captures the visibly shaken women standing briefly to catch their breath before quickly leaving the scene.

