Darbar Hall will help connect government with locals, says President Kovind after inaugurating it at Mumbai Raj Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new Darbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The event began with speeches by Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor spoke about his achievements in the past two and a half years. He also expressed his happiness at the construction of the Darbar Hall. He said, "I always wished to change the Raj Bhavan to a place where people can come and express their problems to the government."

He further spoke about the workers who worked hard during the lockdown. He said, "In these years, many social workers have dedicated their life towards saving other lives, during the lockdown. And after lockdown, many people came forward and ask me to felicitate such people." He also spoke about different schemes started during his reign like Defence Centre Excellence.Later, President Kovind Nath came to the podium and said that he has come to the state 12 times in the past four and a half years. He also praised Maharashtra. He said, "If someone asks the meaning of Maharashtra, you don't need to think much. This is a State which is Mahan state of The Rashtra. Maharashtra is a Mahan state. I am at a loss of words to express the superiority of Maharashtra. Even if we start calling out the name of Maharashtrian leaders, we could know the superiority of Maharashtra like Shivaji Maharaj, Sant Eknath, Sant Gyaneshwar, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sant Tukaram, Jyotibai Phule, and Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar. And their main intention is to reach another height of humanity."

"In this Maharashtra tour, I am experiencing a vacuum here as we lost Lata Mangeshkar last week. Artistes like her are born once in centuries. I was especially blessed by her so it's a huge loss for me. Songs of Lata Didi are immortal and spellbound all music lovers. Her simplicity and peaceful nature will remain on our minds. Her passing away is a personal loss for me," President Kovind said. He also stated that this hall may have a history with British colonialism but its present and future are with the prosperity of Maharashtra. Over the construction of Darbar hall, he said, "I see the inaugural ceremony of this hall as a function of freedom and the democratic values of the country. Darbar is something which is a royal word but in a new context. This Darbar hall we can feel its connection with the common people. Darbar hall is transparent, where there is nothing to hide and helps to connect the government with the locals."

President also expressed his happiness over being chosen as the personal secretary of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai during his reign. He said Morarji Desai had a close association with this Darbar Hall.

The President also said that this Raj Bhavan will always be a witness to the prosperity of Maharashtra.

Tomorrow, the President is scheduled to pay a visit to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's village Ambadawe, Ratnagiri district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor