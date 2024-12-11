‘Darbar Move’ will be restored to preserve Jammu’s uniqueness: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Dec 11 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday assured civil society members in Jammu that the annual ‘Darbar Move’ will be restored to preserve the uniqueness of Jammu.

Speaking to a cross-section of civil society including businessmen, industrialists, lawyers and people connected with other professions, Omar Abdullah said, “Jammu’s uniqueness will not be allowed to diminish. The government will restore Darbar move.”

The six-monthly sojourn of all the top offices of the J&K government between Srinagar and Jammu, a practice started by the Dogra Maharajas of the erstwhile state, was called the ‘Darbar Move’.

In order to save on the huge costs involved in shifting the offices lock, stock and barrel between the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu, the Lt Governor-led administration had dispensed with the practice in 2021.

“Darbar Move is an issue that I fail to understand as to why it was not projected during campaigning for Assembly polls. The issue gained momentum only after the election result, although we mentioned it in our manifesto and meetings,” the CM said.

“We assure you that the Darbar Move will be restored. Jammu has its own importance and we will not allow its uniqueness to diminish,” Omar told reporters after chairing over three-hour long meeting with representatives of civil society at his official residence.

Omar, alluding to the decision to cancel the Darbar Move, said the government takes its own decision which does impact the public.

“After a decision, whether its impact is right or wrong, there is a need to get feedback. Sometimes it becomes difficult to get the right feedback within the government system because you are mostly surrounded by people who only praise you. So when a meeting of civil society takes place like this, mostly the participants come without any agenda and they put forth their feedback and suggestions which turns out to be beneficial,” he added.

“The purpose of this meeting was to get feedback and suggestions as well so that those are implemented,” he said adding that such meetings will be convened twice a year both in Jammu and Srinagar.

