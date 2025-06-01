Darbhanga Deputy Mayor apologises after her social media post sparks protest from BJP workers, Hindu groups

Patna, May 31 Tension gripped the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation on Saturday after a controversial social media post by the Darbhanga Deputy Mayor Nazia Hasan went viral, drawing sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and members of Hindu organisations.

The post, in which Nazia Hasan compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Pakistan, triggered outrage.

In the viral post, she said: "We love our Hindu brothers as much as we love our Muslim brothers. We hate Pakistan as much as we hate #RSS because both have been supporters of the Two Nation Theory."

After the protest, Nazia Hasan removed her post from Facebook.

Angered by the remarks, BJP workers and members of Hindu organisations, including the RSS, Bajrang Dal, Shri Ram Sena and others assembled at the Municipal Corporation office, where they surrounded Deputy Mayor Nazia Hasan's office chamber and did not allow people to come out.

It was a hostage-like situation for half an hour.

The protesters vandalised her nameplate and office surroundings.

They also burnt an effigy in protest within the corporation premises as well as demanded strict action and a public apology.

Upon receiving information, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar along with senior police officials rushed to the scene and managed to control the situation and disperse the protesters after extended discussions.

Following a meeting with administrative officials, Nazia Hasan issued a public apology through her social media, expressing regret over her post.

She clarified her intentions and withdrew the comparison.

However, Nazia Hasan also alleged religious bias, claiming: "BJP, RSS, and Bajrang Dal workers attacked my office not just because of the social media post, but because I am a Muslim holding the post of Deputy Mayor."

The district administration has urged citizens to remain calm and not fall prey to rumours or inflammatory content.

They emphasised that appropriate steps would be taken after reviewing the matter thoroughly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor