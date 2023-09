Dargah Ala Hazrat calls for ban on DJs during Eid Milad un-Nabi in UP

Bareilly, Sep 24 The Dargah Ala Hazrat in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has issued a special advisory to Anjumans (committees) urging them not to use DJ systems during the processions in the upcoming Eid Milad un-Nabi celebrations.

The directive comes following the government's decision to impose a comprehensive ban on the use of DJs during celebrations.

The clerics of Dargah Ala Hazrat have also engaged with local authorities and police.

Following the discussions, it has been agreed that if any Anjuman is found using a DJ system, an FIR can be registered against them.

Farman Hasan Khan, the general secretary of Jamaat Raza-E-Mustafa, an organisation associated with Dargah Ala Hazrat, said, "During this occasion, people typically wear special attire, adorn their vehicles, and organise processions accompanied by DJ systems. These heavy DJ systems are often sourced from Delhi, Haryana, and other regions. This year, we have appealed to devotees to forgo the use of DJ systems and instead opt for traditional processions illuminated with lights. Our message is clear: let the celebrations be guided by the principles of Mohammadi Shariat."

Since many committees had already booked DJs for the procession, the intervention of Dargah Ala Hazrat's clerics became necessary.

Eid Milad un-Nabi, marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, is scheduled to be held on September 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, Khan further added that a memorandum has been submitted to the local government administration, urging a liquor ban during Eid Milad un-Nabi celebrations in Bareilly.

