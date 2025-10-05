Darjeeling Landslide: At Least 14 Dead as Heavy Rain Batters West Bengal; Tourist Spots Closed

At least 14 killed and several others feared trapped in debris of landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in West Bengal's Darjeeling in the early hours of Sunday, October 5. The Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari areas in Darjeeling were affected the most due to overnight rainfall. The rescue team rushed to the landslide-hit areas and said that the death toll could rise as rescue operations began by the Darjeeling District Police.

Sikkim and Kalimpong have been cut off from the adjoining regions after roads were washed away due to the rising Teesta River.

Several roads, including West Bengal-Sikkim, have been cut off due to boulders falling on the road. The main road between Darjeeling and Siliguri was also blocked. Heavy rainfall has also affected Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, and Coochbehar, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Roads Closer

NH10 is blocked at multiple locations due to landslides at Chitrey, Selfie Dara, and other spots. NH717A is being cleared at several landslide points. The road from Panbu to Kalimpong remains open. The road from Kalimpong to Darjeeling via Teesta Bazar is closed due to flooding near Rabijhora and the Teesta Bazar stretch along the river. Connectivity towards Sikkim and the Darjeeling hills via the Coronation Bridge has been blocked. Police have urged commuters to use the Lava-Gorubathan stretch in Kalimpong district as an alternative, according to NDTV.

Multiple deaths have been reported following landslides triggered by heavy rain in Darjeeling. Rescue and relief operations are underway in many areas.



Multiple deaths have been reported following landslides triggered by heavy rain in Darjeeling. Rescue and relief operations are underway in many areas.

According to preliminary information, one of the landslides occurred on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, disrupting the movement…

Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts at 12.40 am and 3.40 am on October 5 Sikkim districts, including Sikkim. The IMD predicted moderate thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rains, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. By 06:40 am, the IMD upgraded the warning to an orange alert.

The IMD had forecasted rainfall in the region since September 30, likely to continue until October 7. Officials have also warned that downstream flash floods may occur in North Bengal due to the situation in Bhutan.

Darjeeling Tourism Affected

Several tourism spots in Darjeeling were closed due to heavy rains and landslides. Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to shut tourist spots in Darjeeling, including Tiger Hill and Rock Garden. The Darjeeling toy train services have also been suspended.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has warned of severe disruptions in North Bengal due to incessant heavy rainfall. "Due to the incessant heavy rainfall in North Bengal, the hilly regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong have been severely affected, with communication and transport links to the plains of Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars almost completely disrupted due to landslides and flooding."

Due to the incessant heavy rainfall in North Bengal, the hilly regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong have been severely affected, with communication and transport links to the plains of Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars almost completely disrupted due to landslides and…

He added, "I urge the Chief Secretary of West Bengal to immediately mobilise resources and make adequate arrangements for the swift restoration of communication networks in these areas. Additionally, priority must be given to the distribution of relief materials, including food, water, medicines, and temporary shelters, to aid the people in distress to prevent further escalation of this crisis. The safety and well-being of our fellow citizens in North Bengal should be paramount."