Dark spots in UP to be lit up soon

Lucknow, Oct 9 Uttar Pradesh Principal secretary Amrit Abhijat has pulled up the municipal corporations across the state for not addressing the problem of dark spots.

He has also written to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and all other local bodies to light up dark zones of the city under the Safe City Scheme so that women may feel safe.

Under this, street lights will be installed at identified dark spots in the urban area.

On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the work of making 18 cities of the state safe cities has been started.

There have been reports of street lights not functioning on major routes of the city which has been taken seriously by the government.

Not only this, street lights are not installed at many places.

Abhijat said, "Special arrangements have to be made for the safety of women in cities. In the first phase, the work of connecting the cameras installed at public places in all major cities with the Integrated Traffic Management System control room has started.

"The police department has identified 1,913 dark spots and sent them to the urban development department. On the basis of this, the civic bodies will have to install the street lights.”

The street lights will be installed in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Mathura- Vrindavan, Firozabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

All the municipal commissioners have been directed to identify dark spots and ensure the installation of street lights.

Apart from this, instructions have also been given to identify those places where there is no provision of pink toilets.

Toilets will be constructed at such places under the Swachh Bharat Mission scheme.

