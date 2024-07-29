Dasmunshi seeks action against Congress’ warring factions in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 The AICC has warned the warring Congress factions in Kerala to behave themselves or face stringent disciplinary action.

AICC General Secretary incharge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi has asked Chairman of the Congress disciplinary committee Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to take appropriate action to end indiscipline and infighting.

Infighting is a phenomenon that has been plaguing the Kerala unit of the party for close to five decades.

It began with K Karunakaran and AK Antony factions in the 70s and during the turn of the century the factions were headed by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

At present the rival factions are headed by state party President and Kannur Lok Sabha member, K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan.

While earlier the warring factions led by Karunakaran, Antony, Chandy and Chennithala mostly maintained decorum when the cadres took on each other, the present wrangling that is led by Sudhakaran and Satheesan in public glare, has become a cause for concern for the AICC.

The AICC is upset as the media is having a field day and it is causing a loss of face to the party in general.

AICC General Secretary incharge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi has been asked by the High Command to take appropriate action to end the undesirable style of functioning in the Kerala unit of the party.

In a strongly worded letter to top Congress Legislator and former State Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of the disciplinary committee, Dasmunshi has sought appropriate action.

“I write to you regarding a very disturbing trend within the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee which needs to be investigated and addressed with immediate effect to ensure a semblance of discipline within the party ranks and avoid any trace of infighting which seems to be cropping up of late.

“I have been noticing a very disturbing trend wherein some individual or individuals from within the party on many occasions seem to be leaking or giving out exaggerated and untrue information to the media about critically sensitive matters discussed in confidential party meetings without any authority.

“These actions are disturbing the intra-party discipline and are causing avoidable internal fights which don’t bode well for the party during these critical times.

“I urge you to investigate this matter and identify the individual or individuals who are responsible for creating these rifts by leaking sensitive and confidential party information to the media without any authority.

“Pursuant to your investigation and identification of the individual or individuals, which I hope is concluded at the earliest and intimated to me, further necessary disciplinary action could be discussed to stop this forthwith and ensure that it doesn’t happen in the future. I want your swift action in this regard at the earliest,” she stated in her letter.

