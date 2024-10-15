Dasna Devi temple issue: BJP leader meets CM Yogi, urges strict action against guilty

New Delhi, Oct 15 BJP leader Nand Kishor Gurjar met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to discuss the issues surrounding the Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad.

During the meeting, Gurjar urged strict action against those responsible for the attack on the temple, calling for legal proceedings under the National Security Act (NSA). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that peace must be maintained and that those guilty would face severe consequences.

Taking to social media platform X, the BJP leader posted: "Today, I met with Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji and informed him about all aspects of the Dasna Devi Temple issue. The CM emphasised the need to maintain peace and assured that no guilty person would be spared."

The controversy escalated after provocative remarks by Mahant Yati Narsinghanand, leading to protests.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police detained several individuals during a "Mahapanchayat" organised by the Dasna Devi Temple Committee in Ghaziabad. Nand Kishor Gurjar, present at the event, called for the arrest of those "attacking the dignity of Hindus" under the NSA.

During the Mahapanchayat, the BJP leader further demanded the expulsion of "10 crore Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants" residing in India, accusing the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of settling them in Delhi for vote bank politics. He also called for the establishment of fast-track courts to deal with those attacking temples and Hindu identity, advocating for the death penalty for such crimes.

Ghaziabad Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dinesh Chandra P. confirmed that Section 163 had been enforced and that the police had been working to pacify the situation. Despite efforts, several people were detained during the Mahapanchayat. ACP Chandra stated, "Strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the law. At least 40 to 50 people have been detained as a result of the warning issued earlier."

This incident follows Mahant Yati Narsinghanand's controversial remarks on September 29 against a particular community, which triggered protests across the region. On October 4, a protest was held outside the Dasna Devi temple also following which a mahapanchayat raised concerns for the security of the temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor