Daughter-in-law of former Wayanad DCC treasurer commits suicide; alleges betrayal by Congress

Wayanad, Sep 13 In a turn of events that has deepened the crisis within the Congress' Kerala unit in Wayanad, Padmaja, daughter-in-law of former Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) Treasurer N.M. Vijayan, attempted suicide on Saturday by allegedly slitting her wrist.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Bathery, where police said her condition is stable and the injuries are not life-threatening.

Speaking to the media, Padmaja's son said: "First the family lost my grandfather (N.M. Vijayan) and due to all the issues my father is now sick."

"Now my mother is also affected. I have two siblings and how are we going to go forward, we do not know," the distraught elder son of Padmaja said.

Reacting to the news of the attempted suicide, N.D. Appachen, the Wayanad District Congress President, said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has given Padmaja what was said would be given, referring to the Rs 20 lakh given to Padmaja.

"But she (Padmaja) is demanding crores of rupees from the Congress. We feel the CPI-M and the BJP is playing behind the scenes. The KPCC will always keep its word. As part of the assurances given by the KPCC, things are being done," Appachen added.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she wrote, "Murderous Congress, here is one more victim for you."

The suicide attempt came just a day after Padmaja publicly accused the Congress leadership of failing to honour the promises made to Vijayan's family following his death by suicide over mounting debts.

She launched a scathing attack on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging that despite repeated assurances the party had failed to clear the family's financial liabilities.

"Congress betrayed us again. I have lost faith in the party organisation. They kill the sincere and allow thieves to roam around in white clothes. Even when my husband was in the hospital, we did not have money to pay his bills. The party is killing those who trust it. We don't need Congress' charity anymore," Padmaja then said.

According to her, Vijayan had left behind debts amounting to Rs 2.5 crore.

While Congress leaders had initially promised to settle the liabilities, only Rs 20 lakh has been disbursed so far.

She alleged that Congress MLA, T. Siddique, had signed an agreement promising repayment but later backed out.

"When I went to the lawyer's office to complete the contract, Siddique got angry," she claimed.

The family now plans to petition Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue, alleging that the Congress subcommittee formed to address their grievances had turned a blind eye.

