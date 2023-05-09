Daughter of daily wager pulls off perfect score in Class XII Tamil Nadu board exams

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 : As the Class XII results of Tamil Nadu state board exams were declared on Monday, S Nandini, a student of a government-aided school in Dindigul district of the state achieved the feat of scoring 600 out of 600 marks.

Daughter of a daily-wage worker, Nandini said her father has always encouraged her to pursue her education.

S Nandini studied at Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School and the result has brought joy to her family and the school.

"The result of Class XII has been declared. I scored 600/600 marks. This makes me very happy. My grandmother and teachers supported me," she said.

"My father is a daily wage labourer but he never tried to stop me from studying. He told me that my education is my wealth and has encouraged me," she added.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) declared the results of the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 for class 12 students on Monday.

The overall pass percentage this year is 94.03 per cent with the district of Kanyakumari recording the highest pass percentage of 97.05 per cent.

A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the examination.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the board exams with a higher pass percentage of 96.38 per cent. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 91.45 per cent.

