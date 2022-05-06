Daughter of vegetable vendor crack Civil Judge Recruitment Exam, secures rank 5

Ankita Nagar, daughter of a vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has craked the civil judge recruitment exam. From the SC category, she ranked at number 5. Ankita used to help her father in the vegetable shop but during the lockdown, she got enough time to study for the exam, she said.

Talking to ANI she said she got so much help from YouTube during her studies “Got a lot of time to study during the lockdown. I studied online on YouTube. Although I received a scholarship from the government, there was financial trouble," Ankita told ANI.

Even her parents supported her in her studies. Ankita did most of her studies via government scholarships, her dream was to become a doctor but due to the expensive education in the medical field, she couldn't able to do it.

“I wanted to become a doctor but medical studies cost much more so I began to prepare for civil judge examination instead. I did most of my studies on a government scholarship," Ankita added.

“To those children who do not study despite the privilege, I would like them to focus on their goal. There was a financial crisis to fill the form during and after the lockdown but I managed. Many people said, get married, but my parents asked me to concentrate on my studies," she said.

Ankita’s parents said that they wanted to give Ankita “a fair chance in life". “She studied without any privilege and cleared the exam. We are proud of her. No one should force their daughters to marry but rather get them educated," her parents said.

Her father also said they have struggled a lot to save money for Ankita's education, "We have no words to express our happiness. We struggled a lot and didn’t have much money but still saved little money and taught our daughter Ankita," he said.

“People differentiate between son and daughter. I would ask them not to do it. A daughter is better than a son. Today everyone is coming to congratulate me. I have three children, one son has done MBA, the youngest daughter is married, and the middle daughter Ankita studied and became a judge. Girls should also get educated," added her father.

Ankita's mother said “Our family runs only by selling vegetables, we used to keep the money for the daughter’s education. The last 5-6 years were very difficult for our family. I have given equal importance to my sons and daughters and educated them."