Daulal Vaishnaw Passes Away: Father of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Dies at AIIMS Jodhpur

Daulal Vaishnaw, father of Union Home Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, passed away at AIIMS-Jodhpur on Tuesday, July 8. He took his last breath at 11.52 am at the hospital. According to the IndiaTV report, he was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated as he had not been well for the last several days.

Jodhpur AIIMS confirmed the news by issuing a statement regarding the passing of Daulal Vaishnaw. "It is with deep sorrow that we inform that Shri Daulal Vaishnav Ji, father of Hon’ble Railway Minister, passed away today on 08th July 2025 at 11:52 AM at AIIMS Jodhpur. He was critically ill for the last few days and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved. The AIIMS Jodhpur family prays for the peace of the departed soul and expresses deep condolences to the bereaved family," the statement reads.

Daulal Vaishnaw was a seasoned lawyer and income tax consultant. He was born in Jivand Kala in the Pali district of Rajasthan and later settled in Jodhpur with his family. His primary professions were legal services and tax consultancy. In his professional career, he also held the position of sarpanch in his ancestral village, Jivand Kala.