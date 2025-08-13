Dausa Road Accident: 10 Killed, 8 Injured After Pick-up Van and Trailer Truck Collide in Rajasthan

At least 10 were killed and eight others were seriously injured after a pickup van collided with a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district in the early hours of Wednesday, August 13. The accident took place on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bapi. Nine injured passengers have been referred for treatment, and three are being treated in the District Hospital, said Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | SP Sagar Rana says, "An information was received about devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident and till now, 10 casualties have occurred. Nearly 7-8 people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur..." pic.twitter.com/v747iulPjK — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

The incident occurred when a group of devotees were returning from Khatu Shyam and the Salasar Balaji Temples. "An information was received about devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident and till now, 10 casualties have occurred. Nearly 7-8 people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur," said SP Sagar Rana.