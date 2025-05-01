Dawn of orange economy, India emerging as global hub for creative content, says PM Modi

Mumbai, May 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a dawn of the 'Orange Economy' in the country and India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts.

In his speech at the first WAVES Summit here, the Prime Minister said, “To the creators of the world - dream big and tell your story. To investors - invest not just in platforms, but in people. To Indian youth - tell your one billion untold stories to the world.”

“In India, 10x growth has been witnessed in the OTT. Screen size may be getting small, but the scope is infinite. The screen is getting micro, but the message is mega!” he opined.

PM Modi said youth can play a major role in the content creation. “I believe in you and the Content Creators, and there's a reason behind it. There are no boundaries or baggage in the youth's spirit and working style. Therefore, your creativity flows freely, and it has no hesitation or reluctance.”

“WAVES is a wave of culture, creativity, and universal connect. It highlights India's creative strengths on a global platform. The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, aptly abbreviated as WAVES, is more than just a name. It embodies a true wave of culture, creativity, and universal connection,” said the Prime Minister.

He added, “India, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories. Right from the first moment, the Summit is roaring with purpose. In the very first edition, the WAVES attracted the attention of the world.”

“From the Red Fort, I have spoken about 'Sabka Prayas'. Today, my belief has become stronger that the efforts of all of you will take WAVES to new heights in the coming years. This is the right time to create in India and create for the world. The world is exploring new ways for storytelling, but India has a treasure of stories of a thousand years, which is timeless, thought-provoking and truly global,” he said.

“Over the years, I have sometimes met people from the gaming world, sometimes from the music world, sometimes I have met filmmakers, and sometimes I have met faces shining on the screen. In these discussions, issues of India's creativity, creative capability and global collaboration often came up,” he said.

“Today, in Mumbai, artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers from over 100 countries have gathered under one roof. Together, they are laying the foundation for a global ecosystem that celebrates talent, creativity, and innovation on an international scale,” he said.

“Today, 112 years ago, on May 3, 1913, the first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was released in India. Its producer was Dadasaheb Phalke, and yesterday was his birth anniversary. In the last century, Indian cinema succeeded in taking India to every corner of the world,” said the Prime Minister.

