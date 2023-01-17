Dawood married Pakistan Pathan woman, NIA claims in charge sheet quoting his nephew

New Delhi, Jan 17 Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar lives in Pakistan's Karachi and has married a Pathan woman while still being married to his first wife Mizabin Alishah Parkar, the son of Haseena Parkar, and nephew of the underworld don has told the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

His first wife is aware of the second marriage and keeps in touch with the two through different apps, he added.

This claim has been made by the NIA in it's charge sheet filed in connection with a terror case lodged against Dawood, NCP leader Nawab Malik and others, including Parkar.

Earlier, Parkar had claimed that that he wasn't in touch with the don.

The charge sheet reads that Dawood, after leaving India, had been operating his gang through Chotta Shakeel, Anees Ibrahim Sheikh, Javed Chikna, Tiger Memon, Iqbal Mirchi and Haseena Parkar.

NIA has alleged in the case that the accused usurped a property (Goawalla compound) worth Rs 11.28 crore along with Nawab Malik in connivance with D-Gang.

"Mallik and Haseena Parkar eyed Goawalla compound, and Mallik made inroads into the property by illegaly occupying Kurla General stores, which was later regularised on the name of his brother Aslam Mallik. He later on took over Solidus investment, which had a shed in that property. Salim Patel worked on behest of Haseena Parkar and acquired power of attorney from Munira Plumber, actual owner of land, to clear encroachments.

"Eventually, Haseena Parkar was controlling half the property and Nawab Mallik the other half. Later Nawab Mallik took over the remaining property from Haseena Parkar, which is proceeds of crime," read the charge sheet.

It has been alleged that Proceeds of crime are controlled through two companies Solidus and Mallik infrastructure, directors of which are Nawab Mallik, Mallik's wife Mehjabeen and sons Faraz and Aamir.

Commercial, agricultural and residential properties related to Nawab Mallik had been provisionally attached by the ED.

Haseena Parkar also transferred her interest in the property held through Salim Patel for the beneficial interests of Nawab Malik and Nawab Malik paid a substantial amount (Rs 55 lakh) to Haseena Parker, in cash.

In 2005-06, Aslam Malik, along with Faraz Malik, had met Salim Patel and Haseena Parkar for dealings of Goawalla compound. Aslam had mentioned to Parkar that he was handing over Rs 55 lakh (in cheque) and Rs 5 lakh (in cash) to Parkar.

Haseena Parkar's son Alishah Parkar confirmed that Salim Patel, who used to work for Haseena, used to handle the Goawala compound dispute and that Mallik took over the property from them. Sardar Khan, an accused in 1993 blast case, would stay at Goawala compound and Mallik knew about him.

Salim Patel was a member of NCP and would work for Haseena Parkar, he was also associated with Nawab Mallik.

Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel and Nawab Mallik indulged in criminal conspiracy to grab 3 acre land of Goawala compound.

Sardar Khan was involved in property and used to work for Nawab Mallik after property was usurped.

Nawab Mallik and Haseena Parkar got into criminal conspiracy and Nawab paid Rs 55 lakh to Parkar, of which Rs 5 lakh in cash and cheque were paid respectively by Faraz and Aslam Mallik to Parkar and Rs 15 lakh to Salim Patel and Rs 5 lakh to Sardar Khan.

Solidus paid Rs 20 lakh as registry rate, when the actual rate was Rs 3.54 crore. Nawab Mallik introduced fake tenants to lower registry value.

Faraz was summoned five times, Mehjabeen twice, and Aamir thrice, by the investigating agencies but none of them appeared.

