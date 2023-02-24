Day after clashes with members of radical outfit, heavy force deployment outside Ajnala PS

There was heavy deployment of personnel outside Amritsar's Ajnala police station on Friday, the day after the chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De', Amritpal Singh, staged a massive protest on the premises along with his followers, demanding the release of his close aide, Lovepreet Toofan.

On Thursday, after talks with the 'Waris Punjab De' leader and his followers, Punjab police decided to release Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of armed supporters of the group broke barricades at a police station in Amritsar and allegedly threatened to disrupt law and order if their demand was not met.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said, "In the light of the evidence presented before us, it has been decided that Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. An SIT was constituted to investigate the case (against Toofan)."

"They ('Waris Punjab De' members) have furnished enough evidence to support his (Toofan's) innocence. The SIT has also taken cognisance of the same. These people have decided to disperse peacefully now. Law will take its course," the SSP said.

Amritpal Singh said on Thursday, "...FIR was registered with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for what happens next. They think we can't do anything. so this show of strength was necessary."

"False news is being circulated that a police personnel was injured (during the protest). The truth is that he (a police personnel) was injured after a fall. In fact,10-12 of our men were injured (in clashes with the police). We demand that Lovepreet Toofan be released within 24 hours. We won't even wait 24 hours," warned Amritpal.

'Waris Punjab De' was founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

