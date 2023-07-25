Day after Delhi factory fire, charred body found

New Delhi, July 25 A day after a massive fire was reported in a plastic bag manufacturing unit in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, the Delhi Police have recovered a charred body of a 25-year-old man from the premises, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dabloo Yadav, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, and originally hailing from district Banka in Bihar.

He was working in the factory at the time of the incident and had been missing since Monday, said the official.

The incident was reported on Monday when a police control room (PCR) call was received at Samaypur Badli police station, alerting the police about the fire outbreak in a factory located at Ambey Garden, near Pahlawan Dhaba.

“A police team reached the spot and successfully rescued four persons, identified as Dinesh Kumar Yadav (24), Jitender Kumar (42), Rakesh (26), and Subhita (46), who were then admitted to the emergency ward of BJRM Hospital,” said a senior police official.

Among them, three injured persons have already been discharged after treatment, while Subhita has been referred to LNJP Hospital for further medical attention.

Preliminary investigation into the incident suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit resulting from faulty wiring within the factory.

Consequently, under sections 285 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a case was registered against the owner, Arun Jain (42), a resident of Rana Pratap Bagh on Monday.

However, during the subsequent investigation and search operation carried out by the police and fire personnel on Tuesday, they discovered the charred remains of a body within the factory.

“As a result, the police have added IPC section 304-A to the case, signifying the negligence leading to death, and the investigation is ongoing,” the official added.

