Day after political storm, Maha Cong leader swears by Kolhapur Chhatrapati clan

Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Nov 5 A day after blowing his top over certain political developments, Maharashtra senior Congress leader, Satej D. ‘Bunty’ Patil regained his composure on Tuesday while reiterating that he had complete respect for the Chhatrapati royalty of Kolhapur.

Patil had fumed after the Congress abruptly withdrew its official nominee from Kolhapur North Assembly constituency – Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati – the wife of ex-MLA Malojiraje Chhatrapati and the daughter-in-law of Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj, sitting Congress MP – leaving the prestigious seat without a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate.

Livid over the sudden move, Patil vented his anger – and later even shed tears – in front of the Chhatrapati royal trio and in full public and media view, as political circles were taken aback at what was viewed as a veritable ‘blasphemy’.

“If you had no courage to fight (the polls) then why did you stand… I have been cheated. You should have told me in advance… I would have shown my strength,” ranted Patil, losing his cool.

With gritted teeth, Patil also warned that he would “not spare the people” around the Kolhapur MP who had reportedly plotted the matter, as Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj allegedly compelled his daughter-in-law to sign the withdrawal form while her husband Malojiraje Chhatrapati escorted her outside.

A quiet but tad tense Patil even sounded remorseful for his behaviour of Monday evening but said he wanted to bury the matter and “looked forward” to the preparations for the Assembly elections, barely a fortnight away.

“I have always had complete respect for the ‘gaadi’ (throne) and the Chhatrapatis, which will continue in the future… I don’t wish to comment on what happened last evening and create any misunderstandings,” declared Patil.

The Congress leader said that he would be holding discussions with the royal family and the party top brass later on Tuesday and finalise the strategy for the Kolhapur North seat.

The Kolhapur North seat has given a series of hiccups to the Congress in the past few days, owing to local politics, but state Congress President Nana F. Patole attempted to soothe tempers saying (the withdrawal) was ostensibly necessitated owing to certain (royal) family issues, though few were convinced.

The headaches started for the Congress which had earlier nominated a local heavyweight and ex-municipal corporator Rajesh Latkar in place of sitting MLA Jayashree C. Jadhav – elected in a bypoll in 2022 - who promptly quit with her son Satyajit, to join the ruling Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena.

Suddenly, on October 28 the Congress dropped Latkar and nominated Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati - who filled her form, started her poll campaign, and at the last minute stepped out of the contest.

Slighted after being denied the party ticket, Latkar stood as an Independent, and despite all efforts by Patil and the Chhatrapatis to make him withdraw, did not relent.

At one point, local sources said that Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj was riled by the goings-on and reportedly said that “if he (Latkar) doesn’t withdraw, then Madhurima Raje will step back”, leaving Patil stunned.

Party sources in Mumbai and Kolhapur hint that with no options, the MVA would support Latkar and work to ensure his victory in this crucial and prestigious seat in the erstwhile royal kingdom.

