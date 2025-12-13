Day-long special session of MP Assembly on Dec 17, what is on the agenda

Bhopal, Dec 13 The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to convene a one-day special session of its sixteenth Assembly on Wednesday, December 17, at 11 a.m.

The announcement was made through a formal notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, following approval from the Governor.

The single-day sitting has been called with a focused agenda -- to deliberate on strategies and policies aimed at transforming Madhya Pradesh into a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous state.

Officials have indicated that the session will provide a platform for legislators to engage in comprehensive discussions on the state’s long-term vision.

The emphasis will be on charting a roadmap that strengthens economic growth, enhances infrastructure, and promotes social welfare.

Key themes expected to dominate the debate include agricultural reforms, industrial expansion, employment generation, and sustainable development.

The government is likely to highlight initiatives already underway while seeking consensus on new measures to accelerate progress.

The timing of the session is significant, coming at a juncture when Madhya Pradesh is striving to position itself as a leading state in terms of investment and innovation.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and party president Hemant Khandelwal showcased the achievements of the past two years of their government.

Pointing out major achievements of his government in the past two years, the Chief Minister said the state has now become naxal-free, and the much-awaited Ken-Betwa river linking project has come out of the drawing board. He said more than 8 lakh crore investment has evinced interest in various projects in the state.

Political observers note that such special sessions often serve as a stage for both ruling and opposition parties to articulate their visions. While the government will push its agenda of development and prosperity, opposition members are expected to raise questions on implementation, resource allocation, and inclusivity.

The debates are anticipated to be spirited, reflecting the urgency of addressing issues that directly impact the lives of millions of residents.

The Secretariat has confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the session.

Legislators will gather with the shared responsibility of shaping Madhya Pradesh’s future trajectory, and the outcomes of the discussions could influence policy directions in the months ahead.

