Daylight bank robbery in K'taka raises concerns, Siddaramaiah insists on preventive measures

Vijayapura, Sep 17 The daylight bank robbery reported from Vijayapura district in Karnataka has raised law and order concerns in the state.

Commenting on the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Wednesday that he has directed the police to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Regarding the robbery at the SBI Bank in Vijayapura and the security concerns, it is stated that the car used in the robbery has already been traced, and the district SP has been instructed to track down the criminals involved. Related officials have been instructed to stay vigilant."

"It is the responsibility of individual banks to appoint security personnel, while the police provide overall security. Instructions have been given to the police to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The daring bank robbery took place on Tuesday evening at the SBI Bank branch in Chadachana, Vijayapura district.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the robbers made away with Rs 1 crore in cash and 20 kilograms of gold articles from the bank.

An official statement regarding the amount of cash and gold looted is yet to be issued by the bank.

Police investigations revealed that the accused escaped towards Pandharapura in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

After committing the crime, they fled using different routes. However, the robbers abandoned the car used in the theft midway in a village after entering a dead-end road.

The police stated that the robbers threatened the bank staff and customers with a country-made pistol, looted the cash and gold, and carried them away in bags.

Around 4 p.m., one of the robbers - a masked man - entered the bank and remained inside until the arrival of his associates. It is suspected that he had been frequenting the bank for a few days, observing and identifying key spots.

At around 6 p.m., the gang of robbers entered the bank. Meanwhile, two robbers waited outside, while the others tied the hands and legs of the staff and customers inside the bank before committing the robbery. The age of robbers is expected to be between 20 to 30 years.

As news of the bank robbery spread like wildfire, customers rushed to the bank on Wednesday morning to verify and confirm whether their gold jewellery, pledged for loans and kept in lockers, was safe or taken away. Many elderly women and others were seen arguing with security guards and bank staff, demanding to meet the manager.

The police have taken up further investigations.

