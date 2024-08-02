Days after ED action, Bihar IAS officer Sanjeev Hans shifted to GAD

Patna, Aug 2 The Bihar government has divested IAS officer Sanjeev Hans of the charge of Principal Secretary of the Energy Department and shifted him to the General Administration Department (GAD).

The state government's move came on Thursday, days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation into the charges of disproportionate assets against him.

The ED recently conducted raids at Hans' residences in Patna, Delhi and Pune.

The 1997 batch IAS officer, who was also Chairman cum Managing Director of the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited, is also accused in a rape case.

IAS officer Sandeep Poundrik, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Industry Department, has been given the additional charge of the posts held by Hans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor