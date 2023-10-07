Days after flaunting revolver in hospital, JD-U MLA now abuses mediapersons

Patna, Oct 6 JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal allegedly used abusive language with mediapersons on Friday after they asked him about carrying a revolver inside a hospital.

On October 3, Mandal had gone to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur for a CT scan of his granddaughter. He was seen carrying a revolver in his hand, a video of which had gone viral on social media.

When someone had asked him to clarify the need for carrying a firearm inside a hospital, he had said: “It is a thing that needs to be held in the hand and not in the waist (Hath Me Lekar Nahi Chalege to Kya Kamar Me Rakhege).”

Mandal reached the JD-U office in Patna on Friday to take part in a meeting headed by CM Nitish Kumar that was also attended by the party's national President Lalan Singh.

The words he used for mediapersons were extremely objectionable. He again said that he is carrying a revolver in his waist for self-defence. When mediapersons strongly objected to his act, he ran towards the Chief Minister's security personnel.

When asked about the act of Mandal, state Minister Ashok Chaudhary said that his party believes in peace, and not violence.

"We are the followers of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Meanwhile, Bhagalpur DM has served a notice to Mandal, asking him to submit a written reply explaining his act inside the hospital.

