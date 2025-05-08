DB Corp clocks sharp 75 pc decline in Q4 net profit as revenue slips, expenses rise

Mumbai, May 8 Media company DB Corp Limited on Thursday reported a steep 57.3 per cent decline in net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, as a fall in revenue and a rise in expenses weighed heavily on its financial performance.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.3 crore in Q4, down from Rs 123 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange filings.

The sharp drop came as revenue slipped 11.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 548 crore in Q4 from Rs 617 crore in a year-ago period.

Adding to the pressure, total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 495.99 crore from Rs 480.24 crore in the year-ago period.

This erosion in operating leverage affected margins, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) falling 52 per cent to Rs 82.6 crore from Rs 172 crore.

Profit margins narrowed to 15.1 per cent from 27.9 per cent, the company said in its exchange filing. Total income also declined to Rs 566.78 crore compared to Rs 641.75 crore in Q4 FY24.

Following the weak earnings, DB Corp’s stock dropped sharply on Thursday. Around 1.35 p.m. on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares were down by Rs 12.62 or 5.31 per cent, trading at Rs 225.04.

The company’s stock performance has remained under pressure in recent periods. In the last five days alone, the stock fell by Rs 20.65 or 8.42 per cent.

Over the past month, it was down by 1.7 per cent or Rs 3.9. In the last six months, the stock lost Rs 88.18 or 28.23 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, shares declined by Rs 83.65 or 27.16 per cent, and over the past year, the fall stood at Rs 40.85 or 15.42 per cent.

DB Corp Limited, popularly known as the Dainik Bhaskar Group, is a leading Indian newspaper publisher with 66 editions across four languages. Its major publications include Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Dainik Divya Marathi and more.

