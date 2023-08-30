DC Books, KLF start new cultural centre in Kazhakkoottam

New Delhi, Aug 30 To celebrate their golden jubilee year, the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and DC Books have started DC Kalamandir, a cultural centre dedicated to the promotion of art, design, literature, and cinema in Kazhakkoottam, Kerala.

Designed by conservation architect Eugene Pandala, the space represents a fusion of earthiness and sophistication, emphasizing heritage and sustainability.

The cultural centre houses a cinema production studio, an art gallery, audio studios for dubbing and sound recording, a museum focused on publishing, a film theatre, and a library. These spaces will be a hub for hosting workshops, symposiums, and enriching community experiences.

While the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), organized by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, has earned recognition as Asia's Largest Literature Festival, the DC Kalamandir represents a new cultural sphere that will host a range of extended formats. These will include workshops, writer's residencies, symposiums, literary meets, and art exhibitions. The centre's overarching mission is to explore and showcase diverse cultural flavours through research, innovation, and international collaborations.

The inaugural event at DC Kalamandir held recently featured prominent personalities from various fields, including Prem Kumar, Vice Chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, poet Alankode Leelakrishnan, Eugene Pandala, creator and designer of DC Kalamandir, Bhagyalakshmi, artist, Dr. N Ramachandran, Dean, DCSMAT Institutions, Dr. Jayasankar Prasad, Director, DCSMAT Trivandrum and Ravi Deecee, Publisher, DC Books.

