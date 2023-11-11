DCPCR member says L-G ordered probe against child rights body to prove 'loyalty towards BJP'

New Delhi, Nov 11 Days after Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena approved a proposal of the Department of the Women and Child Development to institute an inquiry and a special audit into allegations of misuse of government funds in the functioning of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), one of the members of the child rights body on Saturday refuted the allegations as baseless, and said he has ordered the probe to retaliate and to prove his "loyalty towards BJP".

Abhinandita Mathur, a member of the DCPCR, said, "It’s unfortunate that Delhi's Lt Governor is working for the BJP instead of Delhi's children. We received several grave complaints against a school based in East Delhi, owned by the BJP's leader, Kuljeet Chahal. There were many norms which weren't followed by the school. Upon the parents' complaints, an inquiry was set up regarding the same."

"In this inquiry, many unacceptable things were unraveled. This issue concerned the safety and well-being of children, and the DCPCR took routine action against the school, irrespective of who's the owner of the school. This inquiry and audit by the L-G is in the line of retaliation against the DCPCR’s inquiry," Mathur said.

"To prove his loyalty towards the BJP by saving the BJP leader’s school, the Lt Governor has initiated the inquiry and audit. We have no problem with the inquiry. The DCPCR is an important body, where routine measures are taken," she said.

Mathur claimed that Chahal's school goes up to nursery class, but the BJP leader had illegally started a first-grade Class in it, which parents complained about. "When the DCPCR team visited there, they found fire safety norms were not being followed. No one in the entire school knew how to operate fire safety equipment. Moreover, the toilets for boys and girls were the same, although they should have been separate...," she claimed.

"I urge the Lt Governor that if he genuinely cares about children and wants to investigate, he should take action based on the DCPCR's investigation report against the BJP leader's school. The DCPCR conducted a courageous and honest investigation and prepared a comprehensive report," she said.

Saxena on November 9 approved a proposal to institute an inquiry and ordered a special audit into allegations of misuse of government funds in the functioning of the DCPCR. The L-G also directed that no further request for allocation of funds by the child rights body will be entertained before the completion of the inquiry and the audit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor