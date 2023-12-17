DCW inspects dark spots at Delhi bus stops, seeks action and accountability

New Delhi, Dec 17 The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has once again raised concerns about the safety of women and girls at various bus stops in the city, citing "dark spots" as a persistent issue.

Following a series of complaints, the Commission conducted an inspection on Saturday night focusing on the Bakkarwala Crossing Bus Stop and the stretch of Nangloi-Najafgarh road till Baprola School Bus Stop.

During the inspection of Bakkarwala Crossing Bus Stop at 10:30 p.m, it discovered that the bus stop lacked adequate lighting, with non-functioning street lights along the adjacent road.

The entire area was in darkness, compounded by unhygienic conditions and water-logging in front of the bus shelter, making it hazardous for passengers, particularly women and girls.

Women getting off buses at the bus stop shared their concerns, stating that the area had been a dark spot for over a year, causing them to feel extremely unsafe.

The Commission extended its inspection to the Nangloi-Najafgarh road, revealing a complete absence of functioning street lights, exacerbating the safety issues. The situation persisted at Baprola School Bus Stop, with women reporting that the darkness had prevailed for several months.

In the notice issued to Chief Engineer, PWD, the DCW has asked reasons for the above mentioned bus stops and roads being dark, and the date since when have these street lights and bus shelter lights not been functional.

It has further asked details of steps taken to make them functional and since January 1, 2022, details of complaints received regarding dark spots at these bus stops and streets.

"Please provide details of action taken on each complaint and details of officials responsible for maintenance of these lights. Please provide details of action taken against them. Urgent steps taken to ensure that the above mentioned bus shelter and street lights are immediately lighted," the DCW asked in its notice.

The DCW has also asked regarding the steps taken by the department for ensuring safety of women at bus stops and detailed action taken report in the matter to be given to the Commission latest by December 23.

