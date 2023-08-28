DCW issues notice to cops, DoE over sexual assault of two minor govt school boys

New Delhi, Aug 28 The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued notice to police and the Directorate of Education in the connection with the sexual assault on two minor government school boys by their classmates.

According to DCW, they received an information regarding sexual assault on two minor students of a government school in Rohini.

“A 13-year-old boy, who is a class eight student, was allegedly sexually assaulted by other students of the school. He has informed that in April 2023, he attended school during summer camp wherein some students forcibly took him to a nearby park and sexually assaulted him for seven days,” said

a DCW official.

“He has alleged that the accused also threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone. He has stated that a couple of days ago, he narrated his ordeal to two of his teachers, but they asked him not to report the matter,” said the official.

In another incident, in the same school, a 12-year-old boy was also sexually assaulted by the students.

“He said that in April 2023, during the summer camp, he was sexually assaulted in the school toilet. He has stated that the accused students had threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone. He has further alleged that around 16 days back, a student again tried to sexually assault him in the toilet,” said the officials.

“The victim further told DCW that he had narrated the incident to two of his teachers in July and August, but they had asked him to not talk about the incident to anyone. The Commission has been informed that the parents of the boy learnt about the incident around 6 days ago. When the mother of the child went to the school, the principal allegedly asked them to not talk about the incident to anyone,” said the official.

The official further said that the DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued notices to police and the Education Department of Delhi Government.

In her notice to police, Maliwal has asked the status of arrests made in the matter. “The Commission has also sought details of action taken against the school principal and teachers and has asked whether FIR have been registered against the under POCSO Act for allegedly not reporting the matter to authorities. The Commission has sought the copy of orders passed

by the concerned Child Welfare Committee in the above matters,” said the official.

Further DCW has asked the Directorate of Education to provide an inquiry report in the matter.

“The Commission has also asked whether the principal and the teachers of the school have been suspended for not reporting the incidents to authorities? The Commission has sought details of guidelines framed by the department for counselling of students and reporting of cases of sexual

assault in the schools,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor