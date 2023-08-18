DCW issues notice to police, DGCA over sexual harassment on a flight 

New Delhi, Aug 18 Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police and DGCA over an incident of alleged sexual harassment onboard a flight.

The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video being circulated on Instagram regarding alleged sexual harassment by a passenger onboard the flight.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on a Spicejet plane flying from Delhi to Mumbai on August 16.

It has been alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DCW said that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile.

"DCW chief has issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) and Director General, DGCA in the matter. The Commission has sought the details of the FIR alongwith arrests made in the matter by Delhi Police," it said.

"Also, the Commission has asked DGCA whether the matter has been forwarded to the Internal Complaint Committee under the sexual harassment at the workplace, or any other committee," the statement further read.

"The Commission has sought the details of action taken against the passenger. The Commission has asked Delhi Police and DGCA to provide action taken reports by August 23," it added.

"Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on a rise. This is unacceptable. In this particular case, an FIR should be registered and the matter should be thoroughly investigated and the guilty must be punished," said Maliwal.

"DGCA must have a zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment on flights and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future," Maliwal added.

The SpiceJet airline spokesperson said that a passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2 was found clicking pictures of the cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off.

"The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also issued a written apology," said the spokesperson.

