DCW Sacks 220 Employees Appointed by Ex-Chief Swati Maliwal After Delhi LG VK Saxena Order

223 employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) were sacked with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday, May 2. It is alleged that the then chairperson of the Delhi Women Commission, Swati Maliwal, had appointed them without permission, going against the DCW rules.

Delhi LG Saxena Order

The Department of Women & Child Development asked the DCW to terminate the services of all contractual employees who have been appointed without following various procedures laid down.

DWCD states in the letter that "The DWCD had informed the DCW that the grantee institutions shall not act or undertake any activity which entails additional financial liability for the government without the prior approval of the Administrative Department and Finance/Planning Department, like creation of posts, grant of pay scales higher than those of corresponding posts in the government of NCT of Delhi."

Further, the letter states that the 223 contractual posts were "irregular" as due procedure was not followed and approval of Delhi LG was not taken.

"Further, the enhancement of the remuneration and allowancces to the staff of DCW was without adequate justification and in violation of the laid down procedures and guidelines," the letter said.