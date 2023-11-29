DDA identifies 50 acres of land for international cricket stadium, 5-star hotel near UER-II

New Delhi, Nov 29 In a major decision that will give a mega push to infrastructure development in the national Capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has identified 50 acres of land near the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) for development of an international cricket stadium along with a 5-star hotel and a world-class medical facility.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who has been steering the project, has also directed the DDA to further identify land parcels in the vicinity to develop sporting infrastructure related to football, hockey and other Olympic sports, with the view to strengthen Delhi’s claims for hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The official said that Saxena has also approved the proposal to float Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the cricket stadium at the earliest, with the condition that the project has to be completed within two years.

The official said that in a departure from past practice, when the DDA would sell land for such projects, it will now be an equity partner on the basis of the cost of land that it will be contributing to the whole enterprise.

"Apart from ensuring the authority’s stake, it will also provide recurring income to the DDA," the official said explaining the DDA Chairman’s thinking behind this decision.

Coming after the decision taken by the LG with regards to developing Narela area in North or North-West Delhi, as an education hub by giving land for development of university campuses in the area, the Narela sub-city is set for an unprecedented boom similar to that the city witnessed in East Delhi during the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

It may be noted that various health institutions have already started functioning from the Narela area and land for a prison complex, court complex and freight complex has also been allotted by the DDA to the agencies concerned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor