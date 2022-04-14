DDMA meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in Delhi to be held on Apr 20

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said it will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss the current situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and others will be present.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday logged 325 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

