Dead bodies get mixed up in Kerala mortuary

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 Things went for a toss at a private hospital in Kanjirapally in Kerala's Kottayam district on Thursday morning, after the relatives, who came to get the dead body of an 88-year-old woman, were aghast when they were given a dead body of another woman.

The relatives of Sosamma, whose body was placed in the hospital mortuary, arrived on Thursday morning and when they were given the body, they were shocked as it was of some other woman.

Soon realising the folly of the hospital authorities, it was later found out that her body was handed over to the relatives of a similar aged woman Kamalashi Amma, whose body was also kept in the same mortuary.

Trouble started after it was known that the relatives of Kamalashi Amma had already done the cremation by placing the body of Sosamma on the pyre.

The police also arrived to calm down the tempers and after a long discussion it was agreed to hand over the mortal remains of Sosamma whose body was already cremated.

The relatives of Kamalashi Amma then took the body and in exchange gave the mortal remains of Sosamma to her relatives, who will now conduct the funeral, later on Thursday.

