Deaf & mute couple, new-born boycotted for inter-caste marriage in K’taka village

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Sep 28 The Chitradurga district administration is mulling action against villagers of N. Devarahalli for socially boycotting a deaf and dumb couple, along with their month-old baby, over inter-caste marriage, sources said here on Thursday.

As per the sources, the woman and her baby have been taken to the Women’s Rehabilitation centre.

The authorities are contemplating action against the accused.

Savithramma, a resident of N.Devarahalli and Manikatha, from Andhra Pradesh, both deaf and mute fell in love and got married three years ago.

She had come to her house for delivery and gave birth to a child a month ago.

However, the leaders of the village took severe objection to it and boycotted her from the village for marrying a person belonging to a different caste.

Manikantha belongs to the Reddy community while Savithramma hailed from Granda Jogi caste. Both worked at private companies in Bengaluru and developed a liking for each other and got married in 2021.

When the newly wedded couple came to the village, the leaders from the Savithramma’s community raised objections to inter-caste marriage.

They had imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the girl's parents and sent out the couple from the village. The couple had returned to Bengaluru.

The community leaders again picked up a fight with the parents of the Savithramma for letting her inside the house for delivery.

They had threatened that if Savithramma and husband were not sent out of their house with their one-month-old baby, they would face permanent boycott by the community.

The couple had informed about the development to the staff of Deaf and Dumb school in Challakere.

They had taken the couple to the Women Rehabilitation Centre and informed Tehsildar about the incident.

The matter was also brought to the notice of the Women and Child Welfare department.

Tehsildar Rahan Pasha rushed to the rehabilitation centre and assured the couple of all the support from the government.

The social activists have demanded action against the community leaders. Sources said that the administration is contemplating lodge a police complaint and take up an awareness campaign in the village over the incident.

