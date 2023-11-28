Deal for anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system for Indian Navy signed

New Delhi, Nov 28 The Indian Navy will get medium calibre anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system for its vessels, it was announced on Tuesday.

The equipment and accessories are worth Rs 2,956.89 crore, a Defence Ministry statement said.

According to it, the weapon system is capable of multiple engagements in multi-threat scenarios and has a proven record of very good performance against missiles and highly maneuverable fast attack crafts.

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Haridwar, for procurement of 16 Upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) along with associated equipment/accessories for the Indian Navy under Buy (Indian) category at a total cost of Rs 2,956.89 crore.

The upgraded SRGM, which will be manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar plant, is a medium calibre anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system which provides a sustained rate of fire and high accuracy, officials added.

Upgraded SRGMs will be installed onboard Indian Navy's in-service and new-built ships by Mazagaon Dock and Shipbuilders Ltd., Mumbai, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, an official said.

The Defence Ministry said that the project will generate an employment of two and half lakh mandays over a period of five years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs, thus contributing to the government's efforts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in defence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor