Death audit of road accident fatalities compulsory in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 18 Death Audits in case of fatalities in road transport accidents (RTAs) will be compulsory in West Bengal, as per the latest order from the state Health Department.

The decision was taken at the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMOH)-level meeting on December 16, following which the Deputy Director of Health Services issued the order.

"As instructed by the Principal Secretary of this department in the CMOH Review Meeting held on 16.12.2024 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, it has been decided that every death caused by RTA should be audited henceforth at the facility level," read the order, a copy of which is available with IANS.

In the order, the directors and principals of all medical colleges and hospitals, all district CMOHs and deputy CMOHs have been asked to ensure "death audits" for all RTA casualties and a compiled report to be sent to the state Health Department headquarters on every Monday by 12 noon.

Sources from the State Health Department said that a "death audit" means maintaining detailed records since the injured was admitted to the medical facility following the accident, the kind of treatment and medical attention given to the victim and finally the reason for the death.

"Compiled reports will be maintained at the portal of the state Health Department," the sources said.

He explained the necessity of conducting the "death audit", besides the post-mortem report which is compulsory in cases of RTA deaths.

"The post-mortem reports just mention the causes of the death. However, the 'death audit' report will have all relevant records of the victim and the accident, following which corrective measures can be taken about the nature of medical attention to victims in future," he said.

Death audits will also help the state Health Department to have a clear idea of the infrastructure available with the health facilities to address such road accident cases.

