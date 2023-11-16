Death threat to Assam Minister: Accused arrested

Guwahati, Nov 16 Assam Police have arrested one person on the charges of giving death threats to state minister Atul Bora.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Nip Pratim Baruah, used the name of banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to threaten Bora on social media platforms.

Baruah was arrested from Gaurisagar area in the Sivasagar district.

Earlier, the Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to initiate a probe into this matter. He said that a case under relevant section was registered.

Taking to 'X', Singh wrote, "Nip Pratim Baruah (age-31 yrs.), S/O- Sri Haren Baruah, Vill.- Bamun Moran Gaon, PS- Gaurisagar, Dist.- Sivasagar has been picked up for the Facebook post threatening the Hon Minister. The detention is based on substantial evidence."

"No such threat would be acceptable against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic polity," he added.

Atul Bora is also the president of BJP’s ally in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

A few days ago, a man posing as a member of the banned ULFA-I announced on social media that the group intended to attack Bora's home.

